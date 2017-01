Nov 4 Cempra Inc :

* Cempra stock trading halted today; FDA advisory committee to discuss solithromycin

* Fda amdac meeting on Friday to discuss safety and efficacy of solithromycin to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Cempra Inc - FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Et and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. Et