Nov 4 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Further Trading Statement

* Headline earnings per share remains as disclosed in original trading statement

* Sees FY NAVPS of 119 cents per share, increase of 8.2 pct compared to NAVPS of 110 cents per share for year ended Aug.31 2015

* Revised FY EPS 13.8 cents per share, a decrease of 26 pct when compared to EPS of 18.7 cents reported for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)