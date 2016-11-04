Pareto Bank tightens credit policy for shipping and offshore firms
OSLO, Jan 26 Pareto Bank said in its fourth-quarter results report on Thursday:
Nov 4 Union Bank of India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 1.77 billion rupees versus 6.58 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter interest earned 82.08 billion rupees versus 81.41 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter provisions 16.20 billion rupees versus 4.33 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter gross NPA 10.73 percent versus 10.16 percent previous quarter
* Sept quarter net NPA 6.39 percent versus 6.16 percent previous quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2fj9K8f) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 26 Pareto Bank said in its fourth-quarter results report on Thursday:
* Fy total income 3.67 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwdcLO) Further company coverage:
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday, mirroring increases in Asian stocks that rose to 3-1/2-month highs earlier and in step with stellar gains in European and U.S. stock markets overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level on Wednesday, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and th