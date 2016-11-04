UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Yashili International Holdings Ltd :
* Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers
* Yashili -purchasers agreed to purchase base powder products and dairy ingredients during term of strategic cooperation supply agreement.
* Strategic cooperation supply agreement shall be up to 31 December 2018
* Yashili international holdings ltd - yashili new zealand is seller
* Purchasers being Daph and Danone trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources