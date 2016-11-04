Nov 4 Yashili International Holdings Ltd :

* Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers

* Yashili -purchasers agreed to purchase base powder products and dairy ingredients during term of strategic cooperation supply agreement.

* Strategic cooperation supply agreement shall be up to 31 December 2018

* Yashili international holdings ltd - yashili new zealand is seller

* Purchasers being Daph and Danone trading