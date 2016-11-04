Nov 4 Mut AG :

* 9-month group sales increased by 1 pct to 41.4 million euros ($45.93 million) compared to the previous year (previous year: 40.8 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT at around 1.6 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Forecasting an EBIT of approx. 6.7 million euros for the year as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)