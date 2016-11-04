Nov 4 Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd :

* Intends to undertake a capital raise involving issue of up to 125 513 408 new shares at a minimum issue price of usd 1.54 per share

* Raise to help fund some deals as well as future acquisitions

* Price representing an approximate discount of 5.68 pct to NAV per share of Mara Delta as at June 30, 2016