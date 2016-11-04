Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron CEO says it is "early for us to comment on the
expected timeline for potential sarilumab approval": conf call
* Regeneron CEO says "we are well positioned to succeed in a
difficult pricing environment" : conf call
* Regeneron CEO says co has never raised prices on any of
its drugs, and grows by pursuing new drugs & new indications for
existing drugs : conf call
* Regeneron says Pfizer's discontinuation of its PCSK9
inhibitor has obviously has a major impact on the PCSK9
landscape: conf call
* Regeneron says they are seeing increased competitor
discounts and rebates in relation to Eylea, and are carefully
assessing these actions : conf call
* Regeneron says the challenge for the PCSK9 inhibitor class
continues to be significant reimbursement hurdles: conf call
* Regeneron says reimbursement discussions are currently
under way with several governments across europe for Praluent:
conf call
* Regeneron says it hopes insurers will provide appropriate
and timely access to eczema drug Dupixent, should it be approved
: conf call
* Regeneron says lower effective tax rate for the third
quarter was primarily due to the impact of changes in the
geographic mix of earnings: conf call
* Regeneron says Eylea sales will grow via demographics,
aging population, more patients with diabetic eye disease &
additional indications: conf call
* Regeneron CEO says entering market with a strong drug
(Sarilumab) isn't enough; we have to compete with an offering
that payers will find attractive
* Regeneron CEO "I think regeneron is now is willing to
break some of the mold here", in response to a question about
commercial landscape for Sarilumab
* Regeneron says Eylea growth has been driven primarily by
diabetic macular edema (DME) in the last couple of years
* Regeneron says but the challenge with continuing growth in
DME is that there are many patients that never make it to the
retinal specialists office
* Regeneron says more-convenient dosing for Praluent will
unlikely impact insurer support
