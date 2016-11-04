SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking rally in global equities

By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday, mirroring increases in Asian stocks that rose to 3-1/2-month highs earlier and in step with stellar gains in European and U.S. stock markets overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level on Wednesday, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and th