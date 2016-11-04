Nov 4 China International Capital Corp Ltd

* company and Huijin, a substantial shareholder of company, entered into equity transfer agreement

* consideration for proposed acquisition is rmb16.7 billion

* Huijin has agreed to sell, 100% of equity interest of china investment securities company limited

* proposed acquisition is subject to approval of independent shareholders

* Somerley has been appointed as independent financial adviser

* applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in h shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 7 november 2016.

* Consideration which will be satisfied by issue of consideration shares to huijin

* 1.68 billion consideration shares to be issued, at issue price of rmb 9.95 per share