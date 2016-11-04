Nov 4 China International Capital Corp Ltd
* company and Huijin, a substantial shareholder of company,
entered into equity transfer agreement
* consideration for proposed acquisition is rmb16.7 billion
* Huijin has agreed to sell, 100% of equity interest of
china investment securities company limited
* proposed acquisition is subject to approval of independent
shareholders
* Somerley has been appointed as independent financial
adviser
* applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in h
shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 7 november 2016.
* Consideration which will be satisfied by issue of
consideration shares to huijin
* 1.68 billion consideration shares to be issued, at issue
price of rmb 9.95 per share
