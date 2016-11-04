BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2e8kDd6 Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000