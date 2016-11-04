UPDATE 4-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
Nov 4 Biotest AG :
* Altered tax assessments for 2005-2008 lead to a decrease of claims against Biotest - proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed
* Compared to tax assessments served on Aug. 3, which has already been reported on by company, there is a decrease in tax and interest expenses of 6.9 million euros ($7.65 million)
* Original total claim of tax office had been 21.4 million euros, tax and interest expenses now come to a total of 14.5 million euros Biotest accepts these altered tax assessments
* In meantime, authorities discontinued investigations against several defendants from Biotest
* According to information from authorities, discontinuations of further investigations will follow
* Authorities still investigate against three of company's managers
* Based on these developments, company assumes that no further significant negative effects for company are to be expected from Russian business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
* Says decision was based on evaluation of trials conducted in children with asthma aged six up to 12 years in response to a written request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says the co won the lawsuit against Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd and ZMC-USA, LLC.