Nov 4 Biotest AG :

* Altered tax assessments for 2005-2008 lead to a decrease of claims against Biotest - proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed

* Compared to tax assessments served on Aug. 3, which has already been reported on by company, there is a decrease in tax and interest expenses of 6.9 million euros ($7.65 million)

* Original total claim of tax office had been 21.4 million euros, tax and interest expenses now come to a total of 14.5 million euros Biotest accepts these altered tax assessments

* In meantime, authorities discontinued investigations against several defendants from Biotest

* According to information from authorities, discontinuations of further investigations will follow

* Authorities still investigate against three of company's managers

* Authorities still investigate against three of company's managers

* Based on these developments, company assumes that no further significant negative effects for company are to be expected from Russian business