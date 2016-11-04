Nov 4 Miko International Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Xiamen Jiuzhong Investment Company Limited

* Memorandum of understanding in relation to establishment of a joint venture enterprise

* Miko and Xiamen company will contribute rmb45 mln and rmb55 mln as capital of JV company respectively

* JV company will be held as to 45% and 55% by Miko and Xiamen company accordingly

* JV to engage in business of manufacturing and sales of children's apparels on wholesale and retail basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: