BRIEF-Lealea Hotels&Resorts unit to sell LeaLea Hotel Holding Ltd.
* Says its subsidiary will sell 100 percent stake in LeaLea Hotel Holding Ltd. to HERO SYSTEM CO.,LTD. and CARAPPAREL BOTSWANA (PTY.)LTD.
Nov 4 Sare SA :
* Reports Q3 prelim. net profit of 0.6 million zlotys ($154,100)
* prelim. Q3 prelim. net sales of 10.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8926 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its subsidiary will sell 100 percent stake in LeaLea Hotel Holding Ltd. to HERO SYSTEM CO.,LTD. and CARAPPAREL BOTSWANA (PTY.)LTD.
* Will raise proceeds of 12.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.5 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down 5 percent to up 25 percent from net profit 470.4 million yuan ($68.40 million) a year ago