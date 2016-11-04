Nov 4 Goldlink Insurance Plc

* Says delay behind late submission of 2015 financial statements is result of some strategic issues

* Says strategic issues need to be resolved with auditors and National Insurance Commission

* Says will submit 2015 audited financial statements on or before second week in Jan 2017 Source : bit.ly/2eGGEfz