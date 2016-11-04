Nov 4 Alere Inc
* Alere - on oct 12, co's unit arriva medical received
notice, dated oct 5, that medicare enrollment will be revoked by
CMS - sec filing
* Alere-Notice by CMS, based on CMS' assertion that, over
5-year period, unit had allegedly submitted claims for 211
deceased patients
* Alere - CMS letter only identifies 47 of the 211 claims
* Alere - initial appeal of determination denied by cms on
nov 2, and, therefore, arriva's medicare enrollment will be
revoked effective november 4
* Alere - conducted initial investigation into issue, do not
believe that arriva received or retained improper reimbursement
for DME items furnished
* Alere-"continuing to work through the appeals process,
with the goal that arriva's enrollment status will be
reactivated retroactively to november 4"
