UPDATE 4-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
Nov 4 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to CC from CCC
* S&P - Mozambique government intends to restructure U.S. Dollar denominated fixed-rate notes maturing in 2023; expect restructuring to be tantamount to default
* S&P - A debt restructuring would allow Mozambique to reduce debt service payments on external commercial obligations in the short term
* S&P on Mozambique - Negative outlook reflects view that we will consider restructuring of its notes maturing in 2023 as tantamount to default Source text (bit.ly/2fCThgt)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.
* High-rated euro zone govt bond yields rise on reflation trade