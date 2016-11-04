Nov 4 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to CC from CCC

* S&P - Mozambique government intends to restructure U.S. Dollar denominated fixed-rate notes maturing in 2023; expect restructuring to be tantamount to default

* S&P - A debt restructuring would allow Mozambique to reduce debt service payments on external commercial obligations in the short term

* S&P on Mozambique - Negative outlook reflects view that we will consider restructuring of its notes maturing in 2023 as tantamount to default