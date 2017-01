Nov 4 Nikkei:

* Japan's SBI launches Islamic fund for Southeast Asia - Nikkei

* SBI Holdings Inc's fund expected to total maximum of 10 billion yen with investments from Brunei government, Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank - Nikkei

* SBI Holdings Inc's Islamic fund is currently considering three to four businesses in such industries as biotechnology and food processing - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:t.co/rcR85rGbqs] Further company coverage: