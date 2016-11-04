Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Ekinops SA :
* Success of the capital increase: Ekinops raises 7.85 million euros ($8.7 million) to fund accelerated growth with major operators
* Capital increase has seen an overall demand for 2,385,231 shares at 6.01 euro unit price, representing an oversubscription of 210 pct Source text: bit.ly/2e98THm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)