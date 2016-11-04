BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Alere Inc :
* Confident that Medicare claims in question were submitted in response to what were understood to be valid refill orders from Medicare beneficiaries
* Confident that Arriva has not received or retained improper reimbursement for claims in question
* Believe the matter is consequence of lag in timing between when Arriva processes reimbursement requests and when CMS system updates patient status
* Continuing to work through appeals process, with the goal that Arriva's enrollment status will be reactivated retroactively to Nov. 4, 2016 Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.