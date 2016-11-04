BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Blackrock's Rick Rieder :
* Think Fed will raise policy rates by quarter point in Dec, will then likely move twice more by end of next year, barring some unexpected shock
* "While we think inflation is likely to move higher, we do not foresee it forcing Fed's hand toward on policy "
* Investors should expect interest rate hiking cycle to be "remarkably gradual"
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.