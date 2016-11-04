BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 A. M. Castle & Co
* A. M. Castle & Co. announces series of strategic actions as part of its continued transformation
* A. M. Castle & Co - Raging capital and company reached a new settlement agreement
* A. M. Castle & Co - W.B. & Co. and affiliates increased ownership in castle by purchasing raging capital's entire equity ownership of 4,630,795 shares
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement includes resignation of raging capital's representatives kenneth traub
* Entered into commitment letters providing for new $100 million secured term credit facilities with a syndicate of lenders
* A. M. Castle & CO - W.B. & Co. and affiliates equity ownership interest is now approximately 35% of company's common stock
* Issued an irrevocable notice that it will redeem $27.5 million of its 12.75% senior secured notes due in 2018
* A. M. Castle & Co says new credit facilities are intended to replace existing revolving credit facility
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement also includes resignation of raging capital's representative richard burger effective as of November 4
* A. M. Castle & Co - new settlement agreement also includes stand-still provisions limiting Raging Capital's future actions relating to company
* A. M. Castle & Co-Members of Raging Capital, Kenneth H. Traub, Allan J. Young, and Richard N. Burger have agreed to customary standstill restrictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.