Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
* Whole Foods top shareholder said planning push for changes, possible sale- Bloomberg,citing sources
* The shareholder, among cos 10 biggest,has met with potential activist investors to discuss making sweeping changes at Whole Foods- Bloomberg
* Shareholders discussion with activist investors include replacing management and exploring sale of Whole Foods - Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2f266z6
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.