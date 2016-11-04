Nov 4 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Escola Sant Gervasi places 1 million shares of 1nkemia for institutional investors for 1.7 euros ($1.89) per share

* As a result of the sale, Escola Sant Gervasi will reduce its stake in the company to 35.54 percent from 39.4 percent Source text: bit.ly/2evUIee

