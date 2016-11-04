Nov 4 Turtle Beach Corp

* Turtle Beach Corp- On October 31, 2016, co entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014- SEC filing

* Credit amendments provide existing loan availability blocks be permanently reduced during certain specified periods

* Turtle Beach - In event co's availability under ABL agreement is less than certain specified amounts, co must obtain net proceeds equal to $2 million

* Turtle Beach - The net proceeds of $2 million must be obtained by co from issuance of subordinated promissory note to SG VTB Holdings, LLC, co's affiliate Source text: [bit.ly/2ewx3KN] Further company coverage: