BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Turtle Beach Corp
* Turtle Beach Corp- On October 31, 2016, co entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014- SEC filing
* Credit amendments provide existing loan availability blocks be permanently reduced during certain specified periods
* Turtle Beach - In event co's availability under ABL agreement is less than certain specified amounts, co must obtain net proceeds equal to $2 million
* Turtle Beach - The net proceeds of $2 million must be obtained by co from issuance of subordinated promissory note to SG VTB Holdings, LLC, co's affiliate Source text: [bit.ly/2ewx3KN] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.