* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire hathaway says it does not expect material losses from october's hurricane Matthew, based on preliminary estimates--quarterly report
* Berkshire says may take 'additional cost containment actions' within industrial products operating units if customer demand slows further
* Berkshire says payment status of 94 percent of Clayton Homes unit's loan portfolio was current as of sept. 30 Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.