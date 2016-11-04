BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 NN Inc -
* Says on Oct 31, Co entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Amendment modified credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 to increase NN's revolving loan credit facility from $133 million to $143 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fnw8v7] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.