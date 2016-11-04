Nov 4 Accuray Inc

* Accuray - On November 4, entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - SEC filing

* Accuray Inc - As part of amendment, company is making a prepayment of loans under financing agreement in a principal amount of $5 million

* Accuray Inc- Company also agrees to pay certain fees and legal expenses incurred in connection with amendment- SEC filing