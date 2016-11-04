BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Accuray Inc
* Accuray - On November 4, entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - SEC filing
* Accuray Inc - As part of amendment, company is making a prepayment of loans under financing agreement in a principal amount of $5 million
* Accuray Inc- Company also agrees to pay certain fees and legal expenses incurred in connection with amendment- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fkRB9Y] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.