Nov 4 Nikkei:

* Terumo's first-half operating profit likely rose 2 pct on the year to roughly 40 billion yen ($388 million) - Nikkei

* Terumo Corp's first half sales apparently fell 4 pct on the year to around 250 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2fkq5ah) Further company coverage: