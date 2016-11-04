BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Tech Data Corp
* Tech Data - entered second amended, restated revolving credit agreement which replaces amended,restated credit agreement entered into on Nov 5, 2015
* Says revolving credit agreement, provides a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a maturity date of November 2, 2021
* Tech data-entered into a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide term loans in aggregate principal amount of $250 million
* Tech Data-entered a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide second tranche term loans in aggregate amount of $750 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eHZ2EU] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.