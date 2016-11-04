BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Ophthotech Corp
* Ophthotech Corp - Co, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. entered into a clinical and commercial services agreement - SEC filing
* Ophthotech Corp- Althea has agreed to provide clinical and commercial fill/finish services for Ophthotech's product candidates FOVISTA(reg) and ZIMURA(reg)
* Ophthotech - If co orders specified volume of product, althea to supply biological/pharmaceutical drug products meeting some parameters exclusively to co
* Ophthotech-Services agreement has initial term that will expire on earlier of 8 yrs after achievement of certain production,validation milestones under CRA
* Ophthotech - Co, Althea also entered into a capacity reservation agreement
* Ophthotech - Under CRA, Althea to make available to co certain minimum guaranteed capacity on a new high-speed fill/finish line to be purchased byalthea Source text: [bit.ly/2f9JHNJ] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.