* Moody's upgrades Hungary's government bond ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Raised Hungary's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa1 from Baa2, long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling to Baa3 from Ba2

* Expects "greater predictability" in policy making seen in the last couple of years will be sustained

* Stable outlook on Hungary's BAA3 rating reflects the balanced risks to the credit rating over the coming years

* Significant reduction in external vulnerability improves the resilience of Hungary's credit profile to future external shocks

* Expects Hungary's economic growth to benefit from sizeable eu fund inflows over next 5 years

* Hungary's limited capacity to attract new foreign direct investment remains challenge, reflecting weaknesses in its non-cost competitiveness