BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Samsung Electronics America:
* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced
* Samsung Electronics America - majority of participants opting to receive another Samsung smartphone
* Samsung Electronics America - will be releasing a software update in the coming days that will limit the phone's ability to charge beyond 60 percent Source text: bit.ly/2f2S4NG Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.