Nov 7 China Banking Corp

* China banking corp-to issue and raise up to 20 billion pesos long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits to support its strategic initiatives

* China banking - initial offering of at least 5 billion pesos will be raised with a fixed rate and a maturity of 5 years and six months from issue date

* China banking -long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits will be offered at a rate of 3.25 percent per annum, payable quarterly