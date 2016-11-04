Nov 4 Moody's:

* Moody's places Deutsche Bank's Mexican subsidiaries on review for downgrade

* Moody's - placed on review for downgrade ba1 long-term local, foreign currency deposit ratings of Deutsche Bank México, S.A; long, short-term Mexican National Scale deposit ratings of A1.mx / MX-1

* Moody's - also placed on review for downgrade Deutsche Bank Mexico's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment and ba1 adjusted BCA

* Moody's - action on Deutsche Bank Mexico's, Deutsche Securities Mexico's ratings follows signing of agreement by cos' ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG