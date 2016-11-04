BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Moody's:
* Moody's places Deutsche Bank's Mexican subsidiaries on review for downgrade
* Moody's - placed on review for downgrade ba1 long-term local, foreign currency deposit ratings of Deutsche Bank México, S.A; long, short-term Mexican National Scale deposit ratings of A1.mx / MX-1
* Moody's - also placed on review for downgrade Deutsche Bank Mexico's ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment and ba1 adjusted BCA
* Moody's - action on Deutsche Bank Mexico's, Deutsche Securities Mexico's ratings follows signing of agreement by cos' ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG Source text: bit.ly/2fo6syv Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.