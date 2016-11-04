BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Black Lion Capital Corp :
* Black Lion Capital Corp announces expiration of letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction and change of leadership roles
* Says Sean Mitchell has been appointed as company's new president and chief executive officer
* Says board has decided that timing of proposed merger transaction is premature
* Says will continue pursuing other potential partners towards goal of completing qualifying transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.