BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings to sell part of stake in securities unit to Tochigi Bank
* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd
Nov 6 Utopia Real Estate Investment And Tourism Sae :
* Nine-month net profit EGP 725,316 versus EGP 5.2 million year ago
* Nine-month revenue EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 5.2 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2fPTmN8) Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis
* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited