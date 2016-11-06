BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings to sell part of stake in securities unit to Tochigi Bank
* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd
Nov 6 Palm Hills Developments Company :
* Nine-month consol net profit after minority interest EGP 404.3 million versus EGP 746.9 million year ago
* Q3 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 235 million versus EGP 148.1 million year ago
* Q3 consol revenue EGP 1.49 billion versus EGP 1.11 billion year ago
* Says remains on track to achieve previously announced 2016 new sales target of EGP 7 billion and deliver more than 1,800 homes
* Says currently in final phase of negotiations to acquire 190 feddan in west cairo from egyptian government
* "Still negotiating terms and conditions of 6,000 feddan co-development project of west cairo with NUCA via jointly formed committee"
* Says "hope to finalize" definitive agreement on 6,000 feddan co-development project of west cairo prior to year end Source: (bit.ly/2fs3WXX) Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis
* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited