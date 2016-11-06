Nov 6 Palm Hills Developments Company :

* Nine-month consol net profit after minority interest EGP 404.3 million versus EGP 746.9 million year ago

* Q3 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 235 million versus EGP 148.1 million year ago

* Q3 consol revenue EGP 1.49 billion versus EGP 1.11 billion year ago

* Says remains on track to achieve previously announced 2016 new sales target of EGP 7 billion and deliver more than 1,800 homes

* Says currently in final phase of negotiations to acquire 190 feddan in west cairo from egyptian government

* "Still negotiating terms and conditions of 6,000 feddan co-development project of west cairo with NUCA via jointly formed committee"

* Says "hope to finalize" definitive agreement on 6,000 feddan co-development project of west cairo prior to year end