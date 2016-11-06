BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings to sell part of stake in securities unit to Tochigi Bank
* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd
Nov 6 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co Sae
* Q3 net profit EGP 3.2 million versus EGP 5.6 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2fHzsVv) Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis
* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited