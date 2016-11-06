Nov 7 Eservglobal Ltd

* For FY ending 31 Oct. 2016 revenue is expected to be in range of eur 14.0 to eur 14.5m, which is below previous guidance

* "in FY17 core business is well positioned to grow sales significantly following increasedorderflow"

* For FY ending 31 Oct, costs are expected to be in line with expectations at approximately eur 19.5m

* FY costs will be a further eur 1.0m below FY16 at under eur 18.5m