BRIEF-Visiomed Group raises 3 million euros in convertible bonds issue
Raises 3 million euros ($3.20 million) in convertible bonds issue
Nov 7 Factor Therapeutics Ltd
* Received a notice of removal of full clinical hold from U.S. Food And Drug Administration
Is now permitted to proceed with its clinical trial
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Payne Healthcare will consider switching factories making products bound for the United States from Mexico to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.
