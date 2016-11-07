BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Pcl
* Ramkhamhaeng hospital - board passed resolution concerning acquisition of encore's (2016) ordinary share in amount of 4 million shares at price of baht 100 per share
* Joint investment for the purpose of establishing a hospital ; budget of this project about 3,000 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products