Nov 7 HSBC Holdings PLC
* at sep-end crd iv end point cet1 ratio 13.9%, up from
12.1% at 30 june 2016
* adjusted profit before tax in 3q16 of $5.6bn, up 7%
* adjusted revenue in 3q16 of $12.8 billion, up $0.3 billion
* adjusted pbt of $16.7bln in 9m16, down 6%
* qtrly reported pbt of $843m.
* share buy-back programme is now 59% complete and expect to
finish in late 2016 or early 2017
* "are now more than 80% of way to achieving our rwa
reduction target."
* Hsbc holdings plc says adjusted profits were higher than
last year's q3 in all four global businesses and four out of
five regions
* mexico business remains on track to meet its profitability
targets
* Hsbc holdings plc says global banking and markets had
strong adjusted revenue growth in quarter
* co has now achieved $2.8 billion of annualised cost
savings and are on track to achieve 2017 cost-saving target as
well
* Board has adopted a policy of paying quarterly interim
dividends on ordinary shares
