BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Morphosys AG
* Says for first nine months of 2016, group revenues totaled eur 36.7 million euros ($40.63 million) and EBIT amounted to eur -32.3 million
* Says company confirms its 2016 guidance for revenues in range of eur 47 million to eur 52 million and ebit between eur -58 million and eur -68 million
* Says main reason for decline is a non-recurring effect of about eur 59 million in 2015 in connection with termination of collaboration with Celgene for mor202 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products