BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Roche Holding Ag
* Says announces initiation of two phase iii pivotal trials in melanoma based on results of studies combining targeted and immunotherapy treatment approaches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products