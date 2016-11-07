BRIEF-Thai Pruksa Holding raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 bln baht, up 9 pct
* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said
Nov 7 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Nuuka Solutions enters China
* Nuuka recently started targeting real estate markets in Belgium and Netherlands
* In China Nuuka will concentrate mainly on large commercials and complex utility buildings like hotels and hospitals Source text for Eikon:
