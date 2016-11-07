Nov 7 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Cash position of 28.7 million euros ($31.8 million) at Sept. 30, 2016

* In line with expectations, Cerenis Therapeutics did not generate any revenue during the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)