BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Ptl Enterprises Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 71.4 million rupees versus profit 57.5 nmln rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 125 million rupees versus 108.3 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fSy3uC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products