Nov 7 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Has received a new major order from China of 100 000 Bactiguard coated foley catheters for infection prevention

* Order will be delivered during Q4 2016

* Order will generate sales revenue of approximately 3 million Swedish crowns ($335,000) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9803 Swedish crowns)