Nov 7 Hiscox Ltd :
* Today issues its interim management statement for first nine months of year to 30 September 2016
* Gross written premiums grew by 14.3 pct in local currency to £1858.2 million (2015: £1,536.9 million) with a strong performance across all segments
* In reported currency gross written premiums grew by 20.9 pct, helped by material foreign exchange gains
* Hiscox london market and Hiscox re continue to face difficult trading conditions
* Our retail businesses have performed well in a more stable environment
* Margins are evaporating in some areas of london market, and we are adjusting our underwriting accordingly- CEO
* It was another modest period for claims across Hiscox retail
* Hiscox london market reported a more normal loss experience and thanks to good underwriting Hiscox re avoided significant losses during period
* Based on an insured market loss of $8 billion group set aside net us$35 million to cover claims and reduced profit commissions from hurricane matthew
* Loss is within our expected catastrophe loss budget for year
* We avoided significant exposure to hurricane hermine and louisiana floods
* Across our retail businesses rating environment is mixed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
