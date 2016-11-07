Nov 7 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Tethys petroleum - it has received non-binding proposals
from private investors, winston sanjeev kumar soosaipillai and
medgat to acquire ordinary shares in company
* Parties do not anticipate any other regulatory or merger
control approvals to complete transactions
* If completed, placements will bring much needed funding to
company
* Each investor would acquire approximately 9.9% of enlarged
share capital of company
* Tethys petroleum - price for ordinary shares would be
us$0.01593 per share a 24% premium for five trading days to
november 4, 2016
* Proceeds would be used for general working capital
purposes at discretion of newly reconstituted board of directors
