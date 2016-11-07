Nov 7 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys petroleum - it has received non-binding proposals from private investors, winston sanjeev kumar soosaipillai and medgat to acquire ordinary shares in company

* Parties do not anticipate any other regulatory or merger control approvals to complete transactions

* If completed, placements will bring much needed funding to company

* Each investor would acquire approximately 9.9% of enlarged share capital of company

* Tethys petroleum - price for ordinary shares would be us$0.01593 per share a 24% premium for five trading days to november 4, 2016

* Proceeds would be used for general working capital purposes at discretion of newly reconstituted board of directors